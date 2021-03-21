National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $117.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.40 million and the highest is $119.00 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $104.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $479.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $498.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $510.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $556.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $39.02 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

