National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

