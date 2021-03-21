National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Shares of NGG stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
