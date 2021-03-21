National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 1,020 by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.29 ($13.15).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 842 ($11.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 842.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 886.21. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

