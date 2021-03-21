Nam Tai Property Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,775 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the typical volume of 265 call options.
NYSE:NTP opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.95. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Nam Tai Property Company Profile
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.
