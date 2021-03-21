Nam Tai Property Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,775 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the typical volume of 265 call options.

NYSE:NTP opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.95. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.1% in the third quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 456.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

