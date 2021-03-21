Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Head to Head Contrast

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Murphy Oil and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20 Brigham Minerals 0 0 9 1 3.10

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential downside of 19.54%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Brigham Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 1.00 $1.15 billion $0.87 21.17 Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 8.48 $21.64 million $0.57 26.63

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40% Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Murphy Oil on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

