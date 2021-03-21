M&T Bank Corp Sells 968 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

