M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,768 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE opened at $110.82 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

