M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 136.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 69.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 71,822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

