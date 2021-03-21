M&T Bank Corp Buys 12,832 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 226.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

