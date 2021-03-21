M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

