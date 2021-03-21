M&T Bank Corp Acquires 331 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.