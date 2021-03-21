M&T Bank Corp Acquires 11,921 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

