MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Position Boosted by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety comprises 1.8% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of MSA Safety worth $43,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $58,633,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $12,196,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.