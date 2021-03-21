Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $407.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.23.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $347.37 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $191.32 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.