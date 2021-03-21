Morgan Stanley Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.79 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

