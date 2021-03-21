Morgan Stanley Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $100.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $11,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

