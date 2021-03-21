Morgan Stanley Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $56.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

