Morgan Stanley Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $65.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.