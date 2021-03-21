Morgan Stanley Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $70.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.79.

EOG Resources stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $20,811,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

