Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.54.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.