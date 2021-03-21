Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.98.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

