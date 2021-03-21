Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 400 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,950,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 18.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,022,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after buying an additional 160,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.16.

NYSE:DG opened at $187.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $135.04 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

