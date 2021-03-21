Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.