Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in M.D.C. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

