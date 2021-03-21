Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $99,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

