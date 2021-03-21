Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 840,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,413,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

