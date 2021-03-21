Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOMO. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Momo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of MOMO opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 51.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 68.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth about $264,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

