MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

