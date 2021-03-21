Mizuho Trims CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Target Price to $120.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.60.

COR stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

