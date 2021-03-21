Mizuho Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.
Shares of PPL opened at $29.59 on Friday. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.
In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $13,835,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
