Mizuho Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.59 on Friday. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $13,835,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

