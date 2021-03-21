Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Hits $26.12 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $433,415.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $24.99 or 0.00042890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00455350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00142301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00698257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,045,240 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

