Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $289,278.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for $317.68 or 0.00564563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $23.06 million and approximately $289,278.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00460593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00144521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.00686538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,579 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

