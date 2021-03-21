Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Get Midwest alerts:

MDWT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Midwest has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65.

In other Midwest news, CEO Michael W. Minnich purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midwest (MDWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.