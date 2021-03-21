Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $150.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.