Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,236 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 33,662 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,684,446.48.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 2,226 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30.

UPLD stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.