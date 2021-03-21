MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.25 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 158.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $34.19 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00459774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00141516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00703751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,612,391,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,956,145 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

