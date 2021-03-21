Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.63. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $252.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -360.69 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $185.56 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,436 shares of company stock worth $2,582,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

