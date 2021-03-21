Meridian Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $220,983.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.14 million and $220,983.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00077324 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002560 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.