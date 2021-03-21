Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

