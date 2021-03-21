Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $261.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $274.54.

