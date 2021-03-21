Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $669,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $311.44 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.69 and a 200-day moving average of $325.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

