Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $651,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

