Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 255,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

