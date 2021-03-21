Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,345,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

