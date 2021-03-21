Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $9,929.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00382579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.19 or 0.04550673 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.