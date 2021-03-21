Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce sales of $31.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.99 million and the highest is $33.90 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $19.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $145.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.15 million to $148.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.34 million, with estimates ranging from $171.29 million to $187.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 209,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

