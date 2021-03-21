Max Lousada Sells 484,460 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

