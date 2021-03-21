MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 74.1% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $944,607.86 and $828,853.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 74.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,266.89 or 0.99994591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.00394796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00288622 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00726382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005190 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

