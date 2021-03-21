Matthew Zinn Sells 420 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 420 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $13,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $43,501.62.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Zinn sold 68 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $2,497.64.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.