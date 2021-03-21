Matrix AI Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.91 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 338.4% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $32.98 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.96 or 0.00343593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

